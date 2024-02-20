P9.7-M smuggled cigarettes seized

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Two suspected smugglers of imported cigarettes were arrested after their motorboat loaded with 170 master cases of assorted tobacco products was intercepted by policemen along the coast of Sta. Cruz Island off Zamboanga City.

Police Regional Office in Zamboanga Peninsula director P/Brig Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding on Monday narrated that authorities intercepted the motorboat loaded with smuggled cigarettes with an estimated worth of P9.7 million along the coast of Sta. Cruz Island at about 10:20 p.m. on Sunday.