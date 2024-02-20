P8.5-M illegal drugs seized in QCPD drive

Some P8.5 million worth of illegal drugs from 374 druggies were seized in QCPD’s Campaign Against Illegal Drugs and in a series of buy-bust operations conducted from 1 January to 16 February this year.

QCPD Director P/Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, reported Tuesday that a total of 212 anti-drug operations were conducted by the different police stations and units of QCPD which resulted in the confiscation of 1,208.32 grams of shabu, and 2,420 grams of marijuana.

The Batasan Police Station 6 under P/Lt. Col. Jerry Castillo has 37 operations that led to the arrest of 56 drug personalities and the confiscation of P2,155,784.00 worth of illegal drugs followed by the Payatas Bagong Silangan PS 13 led by P/Lt. Col. Leonie Ann dela Cruz who apprehended 47 drug peddlers and confiscated P1,338,000 worth of shabu and marijuana.

The District Drug Enforcement Unit under Officer-in-charge P/Maj. Wennie Ann Cale was on the third list wherein four anti-drug operations initiated resulted in the arrest of four drug pushers and seized P920,000 worth of illegal drugs.

Maranan said all arrested suspects were charged with violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.