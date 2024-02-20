Meralco earmarks P280M to power up subway project

Manila Electric Co., or Meralco, has earmarked P280 million to build a new switching station that will deliver reliable and stable power for the country’s first underground mass transport system, the Metro Manila Subway Project, or MMSP.

The MMSP 115 kV switching station in Barangay Ugong, Valenzuela City is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

Ronnie L. Aperocho, the executive vice president and chief operating officer of Meralco, said the investment is part of the company’s government programs for improved transportation and energy security.

Change way of living

“The Metro Manila Subway will change the way of living in the country’s economic center,” Aperocho said.

“As we continue to make significant contributions to nation-building and economic growth, this ceremony underscores Meralco’s unwavering commitment to powering the country’s critical infrastructure by providing reliable, efficient and sustainable power,” he added.

Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista, for his part, emphasized the critical role of Meralco in the groundbreaking rail project.

Bautista pointed out that collaboration transcends a typical public-private partnership, as it directly impacts subway commuters, ensuring they experience comfortable, affordable, safe, sustainable and accessible train rides.

The MMSP is an underground railway line that will run from Mindanao Avenue, Quezon City to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City, reducing travel time between the cities from an hour and 10 minutes to only 45 minutes.

Civil works

With 17 stations and a depot of 30.34 hectares, the civil works for the project’s two major segments are expected to generate more than 6,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Funded by the Japanese government, the MMSP is a 33-kilometer rail line that will stretch from Valenzuela City to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

The project is expected to reduce travel time between Quezon City and NAIA from one hour and 10 minutes to just 45 minutes.