House also issuing Quiboloy a subpoena

The House of Representatives has issued a subpoena to Pastor Apollo Quiboloy to force his attendance at a congressional inquiry into alleged franchise violations by Sonshine Media Network International Network.

Quiboloy is the honorary chairperson of SMNI. The subpoena was issued in response to Quiboloy’s defiance over appearing before the House Committee on Legislative Franchises.

He was told to appear at its next hearing on 12 March to testify on the network’s alleged violation of its franchise under Republic Act 1142.

SMNI is accused of deliberately disseminating false information or willful misrepresentation against government officials and other entities.

RA 1142, enacted in August 2019, granted the network a 25-year franchise renewal.

In January, the National Telecommunications Commission ordered the indefinite suspension of SMNI radio and television stations pending the final consideration of its administrative case before the agency.

SMNI legally operates as Swara Sug Media Corporation.

The Senate has also issued a subpoena to Quiboloy in connection with its investigation into complaints of sexual abuse against the pastor, after Senator Risa Hontiveros had questioned the delay in its issuance.