Good deal: MVP eyes more LRT-1 stakes

Tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan, through his infrastructure conglomerate Metro Pacific Investment Corp., or MPIC, is interested in taking up the Light Rail Transit Line 1, or LRT-1, stakes that the Zobel family-led Ayala Corp. is divesting.

Speaking with reporters on Monday night, Pangilinan indicated that securing additional stakes in LRT-1 will help strengthen MPIC's railways business, which is presently targeted for expansion.

“I think in principle we are (interested) for several reasons. One is the possibility of being able to bid for MRT-3. I understand that the government wants to do what they did with NAIA because we submitted an original proposal,” Pangilinan said.

Easier if we are majority-owned

“I think it is easier for us to move if it we are majority-owned, fully under the control of MPIC. It just gives us more ability to be able to do what we want to do,” he added.

MPIC, chaired by Pangilinan, co-owns 35.8 percent of LRT 1 operator Light Rail Manila Corp., or LRMC.

In January, it was also Pangilinan who revealed that MPIC was still keen on participating in the solicited bidding for the privatization of the operations and management of the MRT-3.

Joint bid with SMC

However, this time, MPIC plans to make a joint bid with San Miguel Corp. which could be a more attractive path for the company to take.

Ayala recently disclosed its plan to sell its 35 percent stake in LRT-1 along with other non-core assets to raise funds. The transaction is targeted to be complete within the next four to six months.

According to Ayala, it hopes to raise between $350 million and $400 million from the divestment plan, mainly through the sale of their stake in LRT-1 and their remaining 19.25 percent holdings in Manila Water.

The strategic move will allow the conglomerate to surpass its initial fundraising goal of $1 billion.