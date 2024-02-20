Fuel prices hiked again

After a slight decline last week, prices of fuel sold at local pumps are up for another round of substantial hikes this week.

Oil companies announced in separate advisories on Monday that gasoline prices increased by P1.60 per liter; diesel, up by P1.10 per liter; and kerosene, by P1.05 per liter. The price adjustments are effective this Tuesday morning.

Down, then up again

The previous week saw diesel prices slightly decline by 10 centavos per liter, while gasoline and kerosene prices were reduced by 60 centavos and 40 centavos per liter, respectively.

According to data from the Department of Energy Oil Industry Management Bureau, the net adjustment of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene from the beginning of the year until 13 February stood at P4.45 per liter, P4.30 per liter and 45 centavos per liter, respectively.

Oil companies adjust their prices weekly based on the movement of the Mean of Platts Singapore, which is the regional pricing benchmark adopted by the deregulated downstream oil sector.

The Philippines, being a net importer of oil, has no control over the global price movement.

Oil companies announce price adjustments every Monday to be implemented on the following day’s morning.