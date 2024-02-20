DAR, Army ink pact for farmers’ connection

Tarlac City, Tarlac — The Department of Agrarian Reform and the Philippine Army signed a memorandum of agreement that will connect farmers with institutional buyers.

Through the Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty program, the two institutions plan to link Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organizations to an institutional buyer to help them establish a regular market for their agricultural products.

“The program will contribute greatly to the effort of the national government in addressing hunger, poverty and food security through synergy and convergence,” said DAR Tarlac Provincial Agrarian Reform program officer II Rogelio Marzan.

He added that the thrust of the agency is to improve the livelihood and competitiveness of farmers in the province.

“DAR offers support services to our ARBOs to equip them with the proper skills on managing development. Our goal is to empower and upscale our ARBOs by providing them all the support they need,” Marzan said.