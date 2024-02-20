Colorum operators face P200K-P1M fine

Operators of colorum vans and buses face a fine ranging from P200,000 to P1 million, the Department of Transportation warned Monday.

Speaking at a Malacañang Press Briefing, Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon, DoTr operations center chief Charlie del Rosario said that from 1 January to 15 February alone, they have apprehended 78 colorum vehicles.

“In our anti-colorum operations, our records show that we have apprehended 78 vehicles from January to 15 February,” Del Rosario said.

He added that in January alone, DoTr’s Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation collected P17.4 million in fines from operators of colorum vehicles.

The committee imposed the fines on 44 colorum vehicles from 6 to 31 January.

The violators, Del Rosario said were slapped with a P200,000 fine per van and P1 million per bus, while the concerned driver will face demerit points.

The violators, the DoTr official said will also undergo the adjudication process of the Land Transportation Office.