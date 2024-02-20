BI personnel intercept Chinese fugitive at NAIA

The Bureau of Immigration officers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport apprehended a Chinese fugitive who is from Beijing, China, for evading justice.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the passenger as Zhang Xianfa, a 36-year-old Zhnag Xianfa who was arrested on 14 February at NAIA Terminal 3.

According to Tansingco, Zhang tried to board a Cebu Pacific flight bound for Guangzhou, China, when the BI-NAIA officers stopped him when they saw that his name was included in the agency's database of foreign nationals with prior derogatory records.

Subsequently, he was turned over to the BI Border Control and Intelligence Unit, who then brought him to the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

Tansingco also stated that Zhang is only waiting for his flight back to China since the BI Board of Commissioners has already ordered his deportation in May 2023 for being an undesirable alien.

Zhang is just one of 16 Chinese nationals that the Chinese government has requested be deported for crimes they may have committed within China. The BI also ordered the deportation of the remaining fifteen Chinese nationals.

In ordering their summary deportation, the BI board ruled that “respondents violated the terms and conditions of their visa by being fugitives from justice. Their presence in the Philippines poses a risk to public interest.”

Zhang's deportation will take place as soon as the BI obtains the necessary approvals, according to Tansingco. The Chinese national's listing on the immigration blacklist prevents him from returning to the Philippines.