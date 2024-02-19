IPOPHL warns public vs. impostor

The Intellectual Property Office has warned the public in believing in fake accounts that are now proliferating over social media, particularly in Meta (Facebook) pretending to be IPOPHL or Meta itself.

“It has come to our attention that Meta users have been receiving messages from various accounts claiming to be either from the Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Office (IEO) or Meta. These impostor accounts warn recipients of allegedly violating intellectual property or IP laws, such as using copyrighted works in their uploaded content without permission from the IP owner,” the IPOPHL statement on Monday read.

The IPOPHL further reminded the public that the IEO only has one official Meta page.

For Meta’s part, it emphasized last week in an IP Boot Camp held jointly with IPOPHL that official notices of copyright violations are not sent through Messenger.

“Instead, they come in the form of notifications sent to the concerned page or account. We highly warn netizens against engaging with these senders. Do not open the links accompanied in their messages. Do not provide your personal information to these senders or through their sketchy links,” the IPOPHL warned.

On the other hand, the IPOPHL lauds Meta for taking swift action by taking down the impostor IEO account.

“We call on all social media platforms to act fast against such scams and keep themselves on their toes for emerging modes of fraud that misuses IP laws,” the agency noted.