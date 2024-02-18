Thaksin free after serving 6 months of 8-year sentence in hospital

Controversial former prime minister and billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra returned to his home in Bangkok, Thailand early Sunday after serving an 8-year jail sentence for only half a year and in a police hospital.

The twice elected premier ousted in a 2006 military coup was sentenced to eight years on graft and abuse-of-power charges upon his return in August from a 15-year exile in Dubai.

But his sentence was cut to one year by King Maha Vajiralongkorn within days of his return and the government said last week the 74-year-old was eligible for early release because of his age and health.

Thaksin — wearing a neck brace and sitting next to his daughters Paetongtarn and Pintongta — was driven away Sunday from the police hospital in central Bangkok where he has spent the last half year.

A handful of people protesting his release had gathered in front of the hospital.

The car then drove to Thaksin’s home, where a welcome-home banner was tied across the gates.

The exact details of his release are not clear, but Thaksin may be subject to monitoring — possibly with an ankle tag — and restrictions on his right to travel.

The former Manchester City owner’s arrival in Thailand came on the same day his Pheu Thai party returned to government in alliance with pro-military parties, leading many to conclude that a backroom deal had been struck to cut his jail time.

The rumors grew stronger when he was transferred to a police hospital within hours of being sentenced because of his poor health.

He was reportedly suffering from chest tightness and high blood pressure when he was admitted to hospital, and his family have said he underwent two operations in the following months.

The government has denied any deal and Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, of the Pheu Thai party, has insisted “he already served his jail time” — although it is not clear that Thaksin has spent any time in a prison cell.

Meanwhile, police laid lese-majeste charges against him last week over comments he made in South Korea almost a decade ago, although it is not clear whether prosecutors will take the case to court.

WITH AFP