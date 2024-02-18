Robin battles statelessness

Senator Robin Padilla has proposed the creation of a Refugees and Stateless Persons Protection Board to strengthen the protection of refugees and stateless persons in the Philippines.

Senate Bill 2548 seeks to institutionalize the determination of eligibility for the protection of refugee or stateless persons through the establishment of the Refugees and Stateless Persons Protection Board, which shall be an attached agency of the Department of Justice.

SB 2548 will include protection for individuals displaced by armed conflict, violence, persecution and insecurity.

“This proposal is also part of our commitment to international treaties such as the 1951 UN Convention related to the Status of Refugees and the 1954 UN Convention related to the Status of Stateless Persons, among others,” Padilla wrote in the bill’s explanatory note.

The neophyte senator noted the Philippines throughout history has become home to migrants and refugees from other nations.

“Bound by Filipinos’ innate compassion and humanitarian spirit, it is no surprise that the country has provided asylum to a succession of refugee populations over time,” he said.

Padilla said the measure will also strengthen the Philippine government’s coordination and cooperation with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the Commission on Human Rights, and other relevant institutions and agencies.