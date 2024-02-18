PBBM commends DSWD personnel

Two personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Field Office-Cordillera Administrative Region were among the exemplary public officials and government workers who were given recognition by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during the ceremonial program for the “Dangal ng Bayan Award” held on Valentine’s Day at Malacañang.

Eleonor Ayan, Nutritionist-Dietician III at DSWD-CAR, was commended for her display of utmost devotion and dedication to duty in linking the benevolent and those needing assistance, especially the disadvantaged children.

Among Ayan’s remarkable deeds was Project Selfless and Faithful Passion, which augments the needs of various Child Development Centers under the DSWD.

Another awardee from DSWD-CAR, Bernardo Cadaon Jr., Social Worker Officer I, was conferred the award for his initiatives that resulted in improved management, administrative, and operational efficiency of the CAR Rehabilitation Center for the Youth.