METRO

P347K shabu seized in QC drug sting

The suspects will be charged with violation of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.
P347K shabu seized in QC drug sting

Two drug pushers were arrested in separate buy-bust operations conducted by the Masambong Police Station and District Drug Enforcement Unit operatives in Quezon City, Friday.

QCPD PS2 Commander, P/Lt. Col. Jewel Nicanor identified the first drug pusher as Vincent Galicia, 20 years old, listed as the No. 1 Drug Personality of PS2, and a resident of Barangay Bungad, Quezon City.

Galicia was collared at 2:05 p.m. of 16 February in front of No. 17 Ilagan Street, Barangay Paltok, Quezon City.

PS2 operatives conducted a buy-bust operation in coordination with PDEA RO-NCR after a concerned citizen reported the drug peddling activity of the suspect. An undercover operative acted as a poseur buyer and bought P4,500 worth of shabu from the suspect and at the given pre-arranged signal, he was arrested. Said operatives confiscated 30 grams of shabu worth P204,000, a red pouch, a cellular phone, and the buy-bust money.

Meanwhile, at 4:30 a.m. on 17 February in front of No. 2232 Street, Rose Homes, Litex Road, Barangay Commonwealth, Quezon City, another drug peddler identified as Melvin Llaneta, 58 years old and a resident of Barangay Commonwealth, Quezon City was also arrested by DDEU operatives under P/Maj. Wennie Ann Cale.

Recovered from Llaneta’s possession were 25 grams of shabu worth P170,000, a coin purse, and the buy-bust money.

The suspects will be charged with violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Related Stories

No stories found.

Subscribe to Our Newspaper

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph