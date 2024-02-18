P347K shabu seized in QC drug sting

Two drug pushers were arrested in separate buy-bust operations conducted by the Masambong Police Station and District Drug Enforcement Unit operatives in Quezon City, Friday.

QCPD PS2 Commander, P/Lt. Col. Jewel Nicanor identified the first drug pusher as Vincent Galicia, 20 years old, listed as the No. 1 Drug Personality of PS2, and a resident of Barangay Bungad, Quezon City.

Galicia was collared at 2:05 p.m. of 16 February in front of No. 17 Ilagan Street, Barangay Paltok, Quezon City.

PS2 operatives conducted a buy-bust operation in coordination with PDEA RO-NCR after a concerned citizen reported the drug peddling activity of the suspect. An undercover operative acted as a poseur buyer and bought P4,500 worth of shabu from the suspect and at the given pre-arranged signal, he was arrested. Said operatives confiscated 30 grams of shabu worth P204,000, a red pouch, a cellular phone, and the buy-bust money.

Meanwhile, at 4:30 a.m. on 17 February in front of No. 2232 Street, Rose Homes, Litex Road, Barangay Commonwealth, Quezon City, another drug peddler identified as Melvin Llaneta, 58 years old and a resident of Barangay Commonwealth, Quezon City was also arrested by DDEU operatives under P/Maj. Wennie Ann Cale.

Recovered from Llaneta’s possession were 25 grams of shabu worth P170,000, a coin purse, and the buy-bust money.

The suspects will be charged with violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.