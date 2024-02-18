Meralco Biz Empowers Businesses to Soar to Greater Heights in the Year of the Wood Dragon

Is your business ready to maximize the fresh opportunities for innovation, vision, and growth that the year of the wood dragon brings?

Ringing in the Year of the Wood Dragon, Meralco Biz is amped to empower businesses to achieve their 2024 goals through its suite of services and solutions.

For businesses with a power demand of 5 to 499kW – whether they are pursuing new ventures, recovering from a setback, or planning to expand this year, Meralco Biz is equipped to understand, anticipate, and address their needs at any stage of their business journey.

As early as the planning stage, businesses can avail of free Power Consult, where their Biz Partner Manager can assist them in choosing the right location, and ensuring the timely energization of their new store or branch. Secondly, Meralco Biz provides businesses with tailor-fit solutions to future-proof their operations while maintaining cost efficiency. Lastly, Meralco Biz is capable of empowering businesses through innovative solutions such as solar panels and electric vehicles.

Turning a setback into a comeback

Among the several entrepreneurs that Meralco Biz successfully empowered is ‘Lord of Scents’ Joel Cruz, who had to pivot to a new business concept when the sales of his perfume brand, Aficionado, declined in 2020 due to mall closures. He eventually launched Takoyatea by Joel Cruz alongside his niece and sister-in-law, who were earning well from selling takoyaki and milk tea.