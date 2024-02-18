Guadalupe Nuevo holds medical caravan

The Barangay Guadalupe Nuevo on Saturday conducted the very first whole day medical caravan that aims to provide the medical needs of its constituents at its barangay headquarter in Orense Street, Makati.

Led by proactive barangay captain Gerry Sunga, the said medical event provided all the medical services from out-of-patient consultation, dental, Xrays, diagnostics, ECG and other that the city government of Makati health services was in full force.

This was the campaign promise of Sunga to prioritize the medical needs of his constituents most especially the senior citizen and those persons with disabilities.

During the said event, state-of-the-art modern mobile laboratories were available as costly laboratory examinations were given free like ultrasound, Xrays, etc.

The event was successful as Sunga described that on his thrid month in office as barangay head he is not expecting a heavy turnout of people who patiently joined the long queue just to have a free medical check-up and treatment as well.