Bong Go condemns bribery, scheming in push for constitutional amendment

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in a statement on Friday, 16 February, once again reiterated his opposition against the reported bribery and scheming push for the proposed People’s Initiative (PI) to amend the Philippine Constitution.

“Amidst recent insinuations that some senators have given up the fight to protect and preserve the Senate, let me say this again in clear and unmistakable words: I strongly oppose and will continue to oppose any attempt to tinker with our Constitution that will erode the ‘checks and balances,’ including the Senate of the people as a bastion of our hard-won democracy,” Go expressed.

He reiterated that any change to the nation's charter should undergo a legitimate process, free from deceit or exploitation, reflecting the true will and interest of the Filipino people.

“Uulitin ko, kung mayroon mang kailangang palitan sa ating Saligang Batas, dapat dumaan ito sa tamang proseso, walang panlilinlang, walang pansasamantala, at tunay na boses at interes ng taumbayan ang dapat manaig,” stated Go.

“I condemn and will continue to condemn any attempt to manipulate our people, particularly the poor, the hopeless, and the helpless, by bribing them with cash, goods, or assistance from the government just to get their signatures. Walang kapalit dapat ang tulong at serbisyo mula sa gobyerno,” he added.

He argued that such initiatives exploit the plight of the less fortunate to advance the agendas of a few, saying, “Ang anumang initiative na may mga pirma ng mga taong nilinlang ay hindi sumasalamin sa totoong ‘will of the people.’ Hindi dapat pinagsasamantalahan ang kahinaan ng mga mahihirap nating kababayan para isulong ang interes ng iilan lamang.”

Meanwhile, Go welcomed the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) initiative to allow Filipinos to retract their signatures from a controversial PI to amend the Philippine Constitution if they wish to do so.

“Kaya po sa ating mga kababayan, kung kayo ay pumirma sa isang bagay na hindi lubos na pinaintindi sa inyo ang kahulugan, o di kaya na-realize ninyo na hindi kayo sang-ayon sa inyong nilagdaan, mayroon po kayong karapatan na bawiin ito,” said Go.

He highlighted concerns about individuals being misled into signing under the pretense of receiving government aid, stressing the importance of consent and understanding in such democratic processes.

In his call to action, Go then urged his fellow Filipinos to remain vigilant against any attempt to alter the Constitution emphasizing that this should be done with utmost transparency and in accordance with the right processes in order to reflect the real sentiments and genuine interests of citizens.

“Sa mga kapwa ko Pilipino, bantayan natin ang anumang inisyatibo na nagnanais na baguhin ang ating Saligang Batas. Karapatan at responsibilidad po natin ito! We must protect the Constitution! We must protect the Senate as an institution. We must protect the interest and the will of the people. We must protect our democracy!” concluded Go.

COMELEC stated in the memorandum issued on 14 February that these forms would be available at the Office of Election Officers and could be submitted back to the same office.

On 29 January, after voting to suspend COMELEC Resolution No. 10650, which outlines the procedures for the PI, the COMELEC en banc temporarily stopped all related proceedings.

At the Senate hearing on 2 February held in Davao City, Go voiced strong criticism of the PI as it was revealed disturbing practices, such as concealing the true nature of the documents and misleading residents into believing they were signing up for government aid.

During the 13 February hearing, Go expressed his dismay regarding delays in the distribution of government assistance intended for indigents and crisis affected communities. He stressed this amid allegations made that the same programs are being used to push for the PI.