Binay calls for transparency on EDSAPWERA's donors, intention

Senator Nancy Binay said it is critical to determine the donors of the controversial signature campaign for People’s Initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution.

“We need transparency. That’s why we are repeatedly asking Mr. [Noel] Oñate to name those persons who funded the campaign and remember, we are not yet sure if the donation really costs P55 million only,” Binay said in mixed Filipino in a radio interview on Sunday.

The senator said the upper chamber’s recent public hearings are yet to disclose individuals behind the PI campaign.

She lamented how People's Initiative for Modernization and Reform Action lead convenor, Noel Oñate, took all the blame on the discrepancies in donations made for the PI’s television advertisement, EDSAPWERA.

“When they submitted a billing statement to the committee, it appeared that they have to spend more than P200 million,” she noted.

Also, Binay doubted the refusal of the donors to reveal their names amid financing the TV ad due to privacy and security reasons.

“For me, this is an advocacy so why would they be afraid to disclose their names if they really believe the idea of people’s initiative? The question is that—did anyone really donated?,” she said.

Recalling the findings of the hearing, Binay said it appeared that there’s a need to pay for a double donors’ tax.

“When Mr. Oñate accepted the P25 donations, it has already a tax implication that he needed to pay 5 percent tax while Oñate returned the money to donors, apparently he need to pay 6 percent donors’ tax.

Binay said they can no longer hide any transactions as there’s already a tax implication.

Meanwhile, Binay backed the decision of the Commission on Elections to help those people wishing to withdraw their signature from the PI forms.

She said the withdrawal signatures would be raised if there was no PI campaign in the first place.

“I guess it was part of the results of our ongoing senate investigation was the sudden existence of a withdrawal system for those who wish to cancel their signatures,” she noted.

Binay debunked some claims that the Senate’s public hearing on the PI signature campaign is a “waste of time.”

“For me, it’s not. It would be nice to consider in the future what should be the proper processes in pushing similar campaign and what should the Comelec do on it,” she said.

Binay stressed that even election candidates are required to file the statement of contributions and expenditures.

“Apparently, we did not see a similar requirement in the push of PI. There’s no such kind of transparency of who are the campaign donors of People’s Initiative,” she noted.

While recognizing that PI for Charter change is acceptable in the Constitution, Binay underscored the need to ensure that the process won’t be exploited.

“We need to make that it won’t be used for personal interest but a real People’s Initiative,” she added.

She also lambasted the content of the TV ad EDSAPWERA saying it meant very far from what they are pushing such as education and economic provisions but merely pushing for jointly voting

“It seems really deceiving,” she said.