Abalos ramps up efforts to create clean, healthy communities

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos urged the Mandaluyong City Council to enact a law that mandates community service as an alternative to fines and penalties for those who violate President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s KALINISAN program.

Abalos clarified that the action would motivate residents to embrace a more environmentally friendly and healthier lifestyle, which could serve as a model for other local government entities to follow.

“Para sa mga nagtatapon ng basura, I am urging the city council na magkaroon tayo ng ordinansa. Instead of imposing a penalty, pagwalisin mo na lang siya, paglinisin mo ng kanal kahit isang oras lang, para matuto,” he said.

The DILG Chief made the call during the launch of the BARKADA Clean-up Drive in Barangay Addition Hills, Mandaluyong City.

During the event, he emphasized the need for imposing corrective punishment in order to instill among people a proper attitude towards environmental cleanliness.

Under the current set-up, anti -littering violators in Metro Manila are cited for violating MMDA Regulation No. 96-009 o Anti-Littering.

The MMDA Environmental Enforcers, who have the authority to issue environmental violation receipts tickets, are also authorized to file cases against violators.

Abalos urged Mandaleños to continue the practice of community clean-up drive during the weekends and commit in the KALINISAN campaign by cleaning every street and alley in the city.

The former mayor and MMDA chairman noted that all 27 barangays of Mandaluyong City have been conducting simultaneous clean-up drive every Saturday for the past 20 years.

‘Tuwing Sabado, naglilinis talaga sila for the last 20 years. It is already a way of life,” he said.

This, as he encouraged other local government units to emulate this practice while also focusing on proper segregation practices to fully comply with the KALINISAN program.

He likewise underscored the need to prioritize and clean 'esteros' by installing trash traps as a measure to ensure free-flowing and garbage-free waterways in the communities.

He also suggested that other LGUs implement their own projects similar to the MMDA’s Basura Palit Grocery project, citing a “circular economy” as the model for a self-sustaining trash-to-cash initiative.

Abalos likewise commended the City of Mandaluyong for its consistent and outstanding performance in various governmental aspects, particularly for its low volume of solid waste produced compared to other Metro Manila cities.

“Noong 2019, lumabas na ang Mandaluyong ay nagpo-produce ng 279 thousand kilos ng basura. In comparison, ang number 1 na lungsod sa Metro Manila, lumilikha ng 3 million kilos (of waste),” he said.