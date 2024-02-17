Thieves rob hospital in Baguio

BAGUIO CITY — Authorities in Baguio City appealed to the public to report individuals or groups that will sell gadgets stolen from the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center.

On Friday, hospital employees discovered the theft of gadgets and cash. According to the police, the thieves carted away P80,000 cash, four laptops and a cellphone worth P25,000.

The suspects entered the hospital by destroying the ceiling of the comfort room of the engineering office.

The cops secured three latent fingerprints which were submitted for forensic examinations.