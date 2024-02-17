SBG champions indigenous welfare during 4th IPMR assembly of Surigao del Sur

Senator Bong Go attended the 4th Provincial Indigenous People Mandatory Representative Assembly of Surigao del Sur at the Royal Mandaya Hotel in Davao City on Thursday, 15 February.

In his speech, Go underscored how he has been a vocal advocate for the rights and welfare of indigenous communities, pushing for legislation and initiatives that aim to improve their quality of life, access to healthcare services, and overall well-being.

The senator emphasized the significance of such assemblies in ensuring that the voices of indigenous peoples are heard at all levels of government. “Ang ating mga indigenous people ay may mahalagang papel sa paghubog ng ating kultura at kasaysayan. Kayo ay simbolo ng katatagan, karunungan, at pagkakaisa na dapat nating ipagmalaki at pangalagaan. Bilang inyong lingkod-bayan, nais kong ipahayag ang aking patuloy na suporta at pangako sa pagtataguyod ng kapakanan at karapatan ng ating mga kapatid na katutubo,” said Go.

In addition to his advocacy for indigenous peoples, Senator Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to communities in need, has also been instrumental in passing laws and pursuing programs that benefit marginalized sectors across the Philippines.

As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go supported the financial boost given to the Strengthening Indigenous People in Mindanao (STIP-Mindanao) Program under the Mindanao Development Authority budget.

The program recently received a PhP10 million augmentation through Go’s efforts, aims to empower Indigenous communities by preserving their rich cultural heritage and enhancing their living standards. This funding, as highlighted by Go, an ex-officio MinDA Board of Directors member, marks a strategic effort to uplift the lives of indigenous peoples in Mindanao.

He likewise recalled the issuance of Executive Order No. 139 in 2021 under former president Rodrigo Duterte's administration, which provided death and burial benefits to Barangay Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representatives. According to Go, this policy was a significant step forward in recognizing the indispensable role of indigenous peoples in community governance and decision-making.

Furthermore, Senator Go shared about the period when Duterte served as the vice mayor of Davao City in 2012. During this time, the local government enacted the Anti-Discrimination Code, a legislative measure designed to protect the rights of all citizens, including those of indigenous peoples, ensuring they are treated with dignity and respect.

As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has advocated for various initiatives in Surigao del Sur. Among these projects are construction and rehabilitation of roads in Cagwait, Tago, Hinatuan, Tandag City, San Agustin, and San Miguel; construction of multipurpose buildings in Cantilan, Carrascal, Bayabas, Cortes, Hinatuan, Tagbina, Tago, Madrid, Marihatag, Lianga, and Lingig; the construction of evacuation centers in Carmen and Bislig City; and installation of street lights in Barobo and Hinatuan.

He also supported the acquisition of ambulances in San Agustin, Lanuza, Lianga, and Lingig; acquisition of multipurpose vehicles for Marihatag and Carmen; and the acquisition of a fire truck and a mini dump truck for Bayabas.

As part of his efforts to strengthen the health sector, Go advocated for numerous Super Health Centers in Surigao del Sur to be located in Cantilan, Hinatuan, Lianga, Lingig, Barobo, San Agustin, Tagbina, Cagwait and Bislig City.

During that day, Go also attended the 5th Anniversary Celebration of the National Integrated Cancer Control Act and the Philippine Integrated Cancer Control Strategic Framework launch from 2024 to 2028 at the SMX Convention Center.

He also visited the Southern Philippines Medical Center to witness the inauguration of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory I. He also briefly inspected the hospital’s Malasakit Center operations and even served meals to its patients and watchers.