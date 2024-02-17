Reveal ‘Edsapwera’ donors or face raps, PIRMA warned

Senator Risa Hontiveros warned those behind the People’s Initiative for Modernization and Reform Action, or PIRMA, that they could face criminal charges for refusing to reveal those who funded the so-called “Edsapwera” TV advertisement.

This developed as PIRMA lead convenor Noel Oñate refused to give to the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation names of the donors for the P55-million TV ad, citing their need for “security and privacy.”

During the first hearing of the Senate panel looking into the People’s Initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution, a subpoena was issued for the list of donors. However, during the second hearing, the PIRMA official did not provide the sought-for list.

Hontiveros said the Senate has given PIRMA more than enough time to reveal the identities of those who bankrolled the TV ad.

“He cannot belittle and disregard the Senate,” the senator said. “That would be violative of the law.”

Hontiveros said refusing to answer any legal inquiry or to produce papers or records in one’s possession falls under the crime of “disobedience to summons issued by Congress, its committees or subcommittees” under Article 150 of the Revised Penal Code.

Violators can be penalized for up to six months of imprisonment, or a fine ranging from P40,000 to P200,000, or both.

Apart from criminal charges, Hontiveros said the Senate panel can also cite in contempt Oñate and other PIRMA heads “if they continue to fail to comply with the committee’s orders.”

Hontiveros stressed the law clearly states the Senate’s power to issue subpoena duces tecum.

“If the donors to the TV ad are worried about their privacy or security, then the list could be submitted and examined in an executive session, as mentioned by committee chair Senator Imee Marcos,” she said.

The refusal of the donors to be identified has cast a shadow on the PI, said Hontiveros, describing it as a “nefarious plan.”