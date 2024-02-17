Remulla honored with AILA award

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla will receive Asia’s Outstanding Leader in Public Service award to be given out by the Asia’s Influential Leader Awards for his exemplary leadership.

“I am truly grateful to receive this distinguished award. Thank you, AILA, for this incredible honor,” Remulla said. “I will hold this award as a mark of my achievements. This will inspire me every day and motivate me to continue to work harder.”

Given to outstanding leaders in recognition and appreciation of their significant impact, achievements and contributions to society, the awardees underwent a rigorous process by a meticulous Awards Council composed of competent individuals.

In the recent “Boses ng Bayan” Annual Cabinet Officials Performance Report 2023, Remulla secured a third-place ranking.

The AILA award will be presented to Remulla tonight, 16 February, at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila.