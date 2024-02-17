P100/daily wage hike defended

Labor leader Luke Espiritu yesterday lambasted the Employers Confederation of the Philippines for claiming that the proposed P100 daily minimum wage increase for private sector workers would be “catastrophic.”

Espiritu described how absurd such an “apocalyptic scenario” as allegedly painted by ECOP when, in fact, big companies have continued to practice contractualization.

Contractualization refers to the practice of dismissing workers before they can become regular employees.

According to Espiritu, at least 10 percent of the P610 minimum wage of private sector workers goes to the manpower agency if they’re not directly hired.