Funding challenges hobble Panguil Bay Bridge project

The construction of the Panguil Bay Bridge in Northern Mindanao is already 89 percent complete, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Senior Undersecretary Emil Sadan said that civil works for the 3.17-kilometer Panguil Bay Bridge Project connecting Tangub City, Misamis Occidental and Tubod, Lanao del Norte is targeted to be finished this year.

Sadan, however, said that funding challenges in the DPWH 2023 and 2024 national budget for the infrastructure project threaten to prolong the project timeline.

The Panguil Bay Bridge Project consists of the main bridge which is 320 meters long, a 1,920-meter-long approach bridge made of pre-stressed concrete girders, and an approach road.

Sadan said the completion of the Panguil Bay Bridge “will mark a significant milestone in Mindanao’s infrastructure development.”

“This engineering marvel will significantly reduce travel time, boost economic growth, and enhance transportation links between provinces of Northern and Central Mindanao and Zamboanga Peninsula,” he said.