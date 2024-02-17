File charges to convict, Remulla tells prosecutors

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla yesterday reminded prosecutors to be proactive in investigating crimes to ensure that the charges they file in court are airtight.

Remulla issued the call after the recent filing of tax evasion charges against two corporations allegedly behind the issuance and production of fake receipts to defraud the government of proper tax dues.

He asked the prosecutors handling the tax evasion cases to ensure that they would not result in the dismissal or acquittal.

While Department Circular 20 dated 31 March 2023 does not apply to tax evasion cases, the principles and its context are significant to assure that government’s resources, efforts and output will not go to waste, Remulla said.

“The filing of cases is merely the first step of our mandate as the prosecution arm of the government. Prosecution is a tedious and rough journey that should always end in conviction,” Secretary Remulla stressed.

“Prosecutors in tax evasion cases should take more active roles to prevent the dismissal of these cases,” he said. “We cannot be complacent in prosecuting tax evasion cases; we should ensure an airtight case. These tax evaders who have been defrauding the government shall face the full force of the law.”