Comelec cautions public vs fake Facebook page

The Commission on Election on Friday warned the public against a Facebook page posing as the poll body's official account.

"Ang Facebook account na nangngangalang Malayanghalalan Twentytwentyfive ay hindi pagmamay-ari at hindi konektado sa Comelec (The Facebook account with the name Malayanghalalan Twentytwentyfive is not owned by the Comelec and is not connected with us)," Comelec said in an advisory.

"Manatili po tayong maingat at huwag paniwalaan ang mga fake news na manggagaling sa account na ito (Let's be careful and not trust the fake news that will come from this account)," it added.

To be sure of the information about the election is correct, the poll body urged the public to look for the Verified Badge of Meta next to the name of the Comelec's official Facebook page.

The official Facebook page of Comelec is at https://web.facebook.com/comelec.ph.