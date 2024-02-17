BI studies Aussie border tactics

The Bureau of Immigration has partnered with the Australian government to enhance collaboration and exchange best practices in border control.

From 5 to 8 February, senior BI officers participated in a study trip program in Canberra and Melbourne, said BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

The program, organized by the Australian Embassy in the Philippines and supported by the Australian Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Border Force, offered insightful information on various aspects of border control.

The BI delegation, led by Tansingco, engaged in roundtable discussions on topics like advanced passenger information, immigration priorities, human trafficking, cyber threats, and counterterrorism operations. They also toured key locations and met with senior Australian officials.

The study visit focused on Australia’s security and anti-human trafficking policies, electronic gates, advanced passenger information and passenger name record systems, and cyberattack and terrorism prevention techniques.

“There were a lot of eye-opening learnings that we were able to note during the study tour that we will be adopting in Philippine immigration,” Tansingco said.

“Activities like this help us gain more perspective about international trends that we can implement in the country,” he added.