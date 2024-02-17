Alleged terrorist financier’s transfer mulled

The Department of Justice is seriously considering the transfer of the trial of a detained female suspect believed to have handled financial support to terrorist organizations particularly Islamist groups.

This was disclosed by Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Rassendell Rex Gingoyon on Friday during a briefing along with officials from the Anti-Money Laundering Council, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency and other government agencies.

Gingoyon said that they are exploring the possibility of requesting the transfer of the case’s venue from Zamboanga City to any court in the National Capital Region particularly in Taguig or Quezon City.

He added that the DoJ may also pursue transferring the custody of the suspect, Myrna A. Mabanza, 32, to the National Capital Region Police at Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig.

The assistant state prosecutor stressed that such a trial and custody transfer would be cost efficient for both prosecutors and witnesses, eliminating the need to travel to Zamboanga City, and reducing exposure to unnecessary risks.

Mabanza is listed on both the United States Specially Designated Global Terrorist list and the United Nations Security Council’s sanctions list.

On 15 February, Mabanza was apprehended in Barangay Pasil, Indanan, Sulu, during a law enforcement operation conducted by a coalition of the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, NICA and AMLC.

The operation was executed through the execution of arrest warrants.

The suspect faces five counts of violating Republic Act 10168 or the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012 and RA 11479 or the The Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 as indicated in Criminal Case Numbers 53502, 53503, 53504, 53506, and 53507, all issued on 20 December 2023, in Zamboanga City with no bail recommended.

She was allegedly involved in transferring funds to the late Isnilon Hapilon, leader of Islamic State East Asia, and acted as a liaison between Hapilon and Daesh elements in Syria.