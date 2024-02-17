6 rapped for Bataan quarrying

The National Bureau of Investigation has filed charges against six persons who were arrested earlier for alleged illegal quarrying in Hermosa, Bataan.

Those charged were identified as Domingo M. Leal, Saldy A. Adelantar, Rio Bueno, Mark Anthony C. Santos, Arjay C. Mamalateo and Christopher D. Alba. All are workers of MaxPhil World Management Development Inc.

Filed before the Bataan provincial prosecutor’s office were charges for illegal quarrying or mining punishable under Section 103 of Republic Act 7942, the Philippine Mining Act of 1995.

Prior to the arrest, the NBI Environmental Crimes Division received information about alleged rampant illegal mining or quarrying activities in Barangay Maambog, Hermosa town.

The information revealed that the individuals were extracting minerals without the necessary permit from the Bataan Provincial Mining Regulatory Board and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ Mines and Geosciences Bureau Region.

The NBI, acting on the information requested for an updated list of mining and quarrying permits with the MGB region 3 office. Surveillance was also conducted to verify the information.

It said that on 15 February 2024, operatives of the NBI-EnCD with representatives from DENR-MGB formed an entrapment operation against MaxPhil.

The operation resulted in the arrest of six persons while in the act of extracting earth backfill materials in the area of Barangay Maambog without the necessary permits from DENR-MGB.

The NBI said the operation resulted in the seizure of trucks and backhoes, which were turned over to the barangay captain of Maambog.

The DENR issued a cease-and-desist order against Maxphil.