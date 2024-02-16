Sara urged: Resolve issue on 3 EMBO schools

Makati Mayor Abby Binay called on Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte to resolve the issue of the management and administration of three public schools located in two EMBO barangays now under Taguig’s jurisdiction.

Makati’s appeal for the retention of the management and administration of the Makati Science High School in Cembo under the Schools Division Office-Makati City (DepEd Makati), and the integration of Fort Bonifacio Elementary and Fort Bonifacio High School in West Rembo with the University of Makati has been officially conveyed to the Vice President last year, the mayor said.

She said a favorable resolution from VP Sara will allow Makati to move forward with its plans for enhanced programs and services in the said schools.

“We have already explained at length the rationale supporting our stand to exclude them from the administrative transition, and we believe it is in the best interest of the students,” Mayor Abby said.

The mayor said for now, the city government has put on hold its plans for the schools and their students, such as increasing the monthly stipend of Makati Science High School scholars to P3,000.

Previously, MSHS students received a P1,500 monthly stipend from the city government, in addition to free school uniforms and supplies it provides every school year to all public school students from preschool to senior high school.

She also cited the ongoing upgrade in public school facilities, including smart classrooms equipped with interactive whiteboards and unlimited internet connection.

“We have both the political will and the resources to continue providing the essential needs of our students, including complete school gear, school supplies, nutritious snacks, and modern learning tools and facilities, among others,” Mayor Abby said.

In reaction, the DepEd said it is studying the appeal of the local government of Makati.

“DepEd legal has been tasked to study the matter, along with the position papers of the parties concerned,” DepEd Undersecretary spokesperson Michael Poa told reporters in a Viber message.

“We are waiting for the Legal Strand’s recommendation,” Poa added.

In her letter to Vice President Duterte dated 29 August 2023, the mayor underscored the importance of the city having its own science high school.

“Having our own Science High School is indispensable to providing students with an excellent education that will empower them to achieve their dreams and take the lead in their respective fields. It bears noting that Taguig City already has its own Science High School which caters to the needs of its constituents,” Mayor Abby wrote.

In another letter dated 31 August 2023, Mayor Abby expressed the city’s intention to integrate the Fort Bonifacio Elementary School and Fort Bonifacio High School with the city-run University of Makati.

The mayor emphasized the university’s readiness to pursue the integration of the two schools as its Teacher Education Laboratory School.

She explained that UMak’s bold initiative in piloting the Senior High School program in the Philippines in 2011 was part of initial strategic steps in fulfilling the plan to begin a Laboratory School. This paved the way for the establishment of the Higher School ng UMAK at the UMak campus, offering a full range of SHS Tracks to thousands of Grades 11 and 12 students.