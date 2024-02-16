Private spaceship going to Moon

UNITED STATES (AFP) — An American spaceship attempting a lunar landing will aim to launch early Thursday, the second private-led effort this year after the first ended in failure.

Intuitive Machines, the Houston company leading mission “IM-1,” hopes to become the first non-government entity to achieve a soft touchdown on the Moon and land the first US robot on the surface since the Apollo missions more than five decades ago.

Its hexagonal-shaped Nova-C lander named “Odysseus” is set to blast off on top of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1:05 a.m. Thursday local time.

IM-1 was supposed to blast off on Wednesday, but the launch was postponed after SpaceX discovered abnormal temperatures as it attempted to fuel up the lander.

Despite the postponement, the craft is still due to reach its landing site Malapert A on 22 February, an impact crater 300 kilometers from the Moon’s south pole.