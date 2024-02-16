Parts of Iloilo to experience power breaks

Power consumers in Iloilo Province should be prepared for a scheduled 12-hour power interruption on Sunday, 18 February to give way for the preventive maintenance of local substations.

In an advisory on Thursday, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, or NGCP, said interruptions will affect areas served by MORE Power — IPG, Molo Mobile SS 1, and Megaworld substations — GBP MGEN (PPC 1 & Banuyao) and ILECO 1 (Pavia Substation).

NGCP is set to conduct a maintenance activity in the 100 MVA Transformer No. 1 at NGCP’s Iloilo Substation.

“Specific affected areas are determined by the Distribution Utility and Electric Cooperative. NGCP will exert all efforts to restore power earlier or as scheduled,” said the NGCP in the advisory.

In a separate statement, MORE Electric and Power Corp. said that it plans to connect its affected substations to some of its other lines or feeders to ensure that the power supply across its franchise area will be uninterrupted.

“Due to the interconnection/looping of our lines, we can now link some feeders to other lines, sparing some areas from the scheduled 12-hour outage. In fact, out of the three substations or 12 feeders set for a 12-hour interruption, 7 of our feeder lines will now be exempted from the long power outage,” MORE Power said.