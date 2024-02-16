CAAP issues warning: Heavy fines for airport trespassers

The Philippines' Civil Aviation Authority issues warnings to the public about the heavy penalties for trespassing on airport property, particularly when it jeopardizes aviation operations.

This warning follows after the Department of Justice (DOJ) received a complaint from CAAP about an illegal trespassing event at Godofredo P. Ramos Airport, also known as Caticlan Airport.

Through its director-general, Captain Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo, CAAP initiated criminal charges against the alleged offender who jeopardized the safety of the airport runway.

According to reports, the offender allegedly cut a portion of the perimeter fence at Caticlan Airport and dumped highly hazardous foreign object debris (FOD) on the runway.

This incident is in violation of Section 81(b)(7) of Republic Act No. 9497, also known as the Act that created CAAP. This section states that interfering with or destroying air navigation facilities is a punishable offense that carries up to one million pesos (P1,000,000) in fines or one to six years in jail, depending on whether the act endangered the safety of air navigation.

By taking the issue to the government's prosecution branch, CAAP emphasizes that those who violate airport safety policies will face consequences and proves its dedication to protecting the airports it manages.