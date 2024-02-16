BI receives award for anti-drug efforts

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced that, as part of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-DITG), the bureau was recognized with an award for their efforts to fight against illegal drugs.

At an event held last 8 February at NAIA Terminal 3, BI Anti-Terrorist Group (ATG) Head Bienvenido Castillo Jr. received recognition for the agency's remarkable excellence in the successful and efficient implementation of several anti-illegal drug operations within NAIA as part of the NAIA-DITG.

Every year, the NAIA-DITG organizes an occasion called the "New Year's Call," in which they express their gratitude to the task group for their diligent efforts and accomplishments. The BI is always available to support and assist the interagency in tracking down and capturing drug mules.

In September of last year, the Bureau of Investigation played a key role in preventing a mother-daughter team, known as Singaporeans Siti Aishah Binte Awang and Nur Alaviyah Binte Hanaffe, from bringing in six cookie tin cans and five cylindrical chip cans with 564 pellets of a white powdered substance.

The intercepted substance, which was determined to be cocaine, weighed roughly 14,360 grams and had a street value of P76.108 million at the time.

In June last year, the BI also played a crucial role in the arrest of Wendy Jane Marais, a Canadian who was discovered to have 7.15 kilogram of methamphetamine hydrochloride hidden inside packets of individually wrapped chocolate sweets. The recovered drugs are believed to be worth P48.68 million in the black market.