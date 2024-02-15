US-designated global terrorist arrested in Sulu

The Anti-Terrorism Council reported the apprehension of a United States Specially Designated Global Terrorist in Barangay Pasil, Indanan, Sulu on Thursday.

Myrna Mabanza, 32, is also included in the United Nations Security Council Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant or the Daesh and al-Qaeda sanction list.

The warrants of arrest against Mabanza were served during law enforcement operations conducted by joint elements from the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, and Anti-Money Laundering Council with support from the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission.

Mabanza has standing arrest warrants for five counts of violation of Republic Act 10168 or the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012; and the RA 11479 also known as the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020—under Criminal Case Numbers 53502, 53503, 53504, 53506, and 53507—which are all issued on 20 December last year in Zamboanga City.

No bail was recommended in all of these criminal cases.

ATC said Mabanza was involved in the transfer of funds with the leader of Islamic State East Asia—the late Isnilon Hapilon. She also served as an intermediary between Hapilon and Daesh elements in Syria.

Mabanza likewise helped facilitate the travel of a representative of a Daesh-linked terrorist group, Jamaah Ansharut Daul, from Indonesia to the Philippines to purchase arms and to set up training courses for pro-Daesh Indonesian recruits with local terrorist groups on firearms use and basic bomb-making.

“Mabanza’s arrest marks another positive note for the Philippines’ whole-of-nation campaign to address terrorism and terrorism financing that will reflect well to contribute in the country’s unyielding efforts to get out of the Financial Action Task Force’s Grey List, the ATC said in a statement on Thursday.

“The ATC commends the efforts of the offices and units involved in this successful operation on the arrest of Mabanza,” it added.

In an ambush interview, Philippine Army chief LtGen. Roy Galido welcomed the latest development, saying it would be an additional accomplishment to the country’s fight against terrorism.

“For every terrorist that we eliminate, then the better for our country,” he told reporters during an ambush interview at Philippine Army headquarters, Fort Bonifacio on Thursday.

Galido said the government forces are committed to ending terrorism in the country.

“It may not be easy because they’re working in isolated places but we’re getting them. That’s a mandate,” Galido noted as he urged ordinary citizens to also cooperate with the government in its campaign to end local terrorism in the Philippines.