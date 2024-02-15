NAIA rehab bid winner still up in the air

Filipinos would have to wait for one more day to know who won the P170.6-billion solicited bidding for the rehabilitation of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, or NAIA — the country’s main air hub.

The Department of Transportation, or DoTr, was expected to release the results yesterday, 14 February, but it was delayed until the board meeting, scheduled tonight, of the Manila International Airport Authority, or MIAA, is held.

The Pre-Qualification Bids and Awards Committee, or PBAC, submitted the bidding report to the MIAA yesterday morning, and the MIAA Board had to evaluate it before announcing the winner.

Originally, the Notice of Award should be issued today, 15 February.

Waiting and watching

As of press time, a media announcement tentatively scheduled for Friday, 16 February has left the public waiting and watching.

Last week, the DoTr announced that of the original four bidders, only three were found to comply with the technical requirements for the airport project.

These groups are the SMC-SAP & Company Consortium, Manila International Airport Consortium, or MIAC, and GMR Airports Consortium.

The Asian Airport Consortium led by businessman Lucio Co did not make it to the next round of evaluation.

SMC-SAC consortium

Of the three bidders, the SMC-SAC Consortium submitted the highest bid amount, offering to share 82.16 percent of future gross revenues, excluding Passenger Service Charges, with the government.

This is in addition to the fixed upfront fee of P30 billion and annual fee of P2 billion, both payable to the government.

GMR Airports Consortium and MIAC promised to share 33.30 percent and 25.91 percent of future revenues to the government, respectively.

The SMC-SAP and Company Consortium is composed of diversified conglomerates San Miguel Holdings Corp., Rmm Asian Logistics Inc., Rlw Aviation Development Inc., and Incheon International Airport Corp., the developer of the world-class South Korean air hub.

Phl’s leading infra builders

The MIAC is composed of Gip Em Miac Pte. Ltd., Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc., Ac Infrastructure Holdings Corp., Alliance Global Infracorp Dev’t Inc., Asia’s Emerging Dragon Corp., Filinvest Dev’t Corp., and Jg Summit Infrastructure Holdings Corp. All members are among the country’s leading infrastructure builders.

Gmr Consortium, on the other hand, is composed of three companies: India-based Gmr Airports International B.V.; Cavitex Holdings Inc., a unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp.; and House of Investments Inc., wholly owned by Landev Corp.