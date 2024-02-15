Army’s ‘historic’ large-scale training drills set in March

The Philippine Army on Thursday said up to 5,000 soldiers are expected to take part in the first army-wide Combined Arms Training Exercise “Katihan” scheduled next month.

Philippine Army chief LtGen. Roy Galido said the CATEX “Katihan”, scheduled on 22 March, is aligned with the country’s paradigm shift from internal defense to defending territorial against external threats.

“This exercise will make us realize our capabilities and the gaps that we may be fixed because of simulating scenarios, once we are able to understand these gaps,” he told reporters in a press conference at Army headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

Galido said the upcoming exercise will bolster the Army's shift to territorial defense operations involving around 4,000 to 5,000 troops from Army units in the Visayas and Mindanao.

“We have to understand—in the Army—how we will be able to address gaps in the area of defense, such as how we are going to sustain a large group and the conflicts that we are going to address,” he stressed.

“You see, this is the most challenging aspect in the area of defense—how to sustain large units. How do we feed these 4,000 people or how do we supply them,” he added.

Galido said the upcoming large-scale exercise—set to be held in Camp O’Donnell in Capas, Tarlac with President and Commander-in-Chief Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in attendance—is crucial to the Army’s efforts to enhance its ground commanding capabilities and operations.

“This undertaking has never been experienced by the Philippine Army because we are used to dealing with internal threats that we can easily sustain small units,” he added.

The CATEX “Katihan” coincides with the commemoration of the 127th Philippine Army Day along with the celebration of the 127th Philippine Army founding anniversary.