1 shot dead, scores wounded during Super Bowl parade

A mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory rally on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila) caused panic among sizable crowds of fans, leaving one person dead and 21 injured, including children.

Moments after jubilant Chiefs players addressed a huge cheering crowd, shots rang out, tragically ending what had been a joyous morning of celebrating the NFL champions and sending shocked fans and VIPs running.

Three people were taken into custody following the attack near Kansas City’s Union Station, according to police, who were still looking into the reason for the shooting.

Mass shootings are common in the United States, where there are more guns than people and about a third of adults own a firearm.

“Today’s event should move us, shock us, shame us into acting,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement from the White House.

He called on Americans to “make your voice heard in Congress so we finally act to ban assault weapons, limit high-capacity magazines, strengthen background checks, keep guns out of the hands of those who have no business owning or handling them.”

Just moments before the shooting, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his teammates had been soaking up the adulation from a sea of red-shirted fans.

Several of the victims had “life-threatening injuries,” according to fire department chief Ross Grundyson.