Vic surfaces, whacks PI

Former executive secretary Vic Rodriguez urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday to advise his allies in Congress to stop pushing the People’s Initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution.

In a television interview, Rodriguez expressed his strong opposition to what he described as a “counterfeit” People’s Initiative being pushed by some lawmakers in Congress and local government officials.

“I believe in the good heart of President Marcos who has been my friend up to now, that I hope he will intervene and stop this because it is causing so much division,” he said.

Rodriguez stressed the current PI campaign breaks the unity they initially had built.

Asked what would make Marcos listen to him, Rodriguez said, “I do not know. And I don’t want even to assume that he would listen to me, that he’s going to listen to me.”

He noted that the People’s Initiative does not recognize or give importance to the Constitution.

Rodriguez was among the personalities who joined supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte in attending a leadership forum dubbed “Hakbang ng Maisug” in Davao City last month.

It was followed by a prayer rally against the PI signature campaign for Charter change.

He pointed out that the forum was not meant to attack Marcos, but was a mere expression of ordinary people’s opposition to the PI which disrespects the Consitution.

“Personally, I did not go there to destroy my friend. As far as I know, we are still friends, we have no quarrel, we have no differences, and we have no misunderstandings,” he said in Filipino.

Rodriguez said his attendance at the forum was in fulfillment of his responsibility as an ordinary Filipino citizen who understands the current situation.