Student leaders unite in 'Safer Spaces Now' movement

Over 120 student leaders recently launched a unified movement called "Safer Spaces Now," in a bid to offer students a safe space against sexual predators and enablers.

Organized by Enough Is Enough, a group of victim-survivors of sexual abuse and advocates for gender equality, gathered leaders of local student organizations, councils, campus publications, and gender groups.

“The event has galvanized student-leaders in our readiness to respond to the withstanding issue of sexual abuse and harassment in our educational institutions," said EIE lead convenor Sophie Reyes.

"Cases have only continued to rise, and we have only grown more restless at the lethargic response of the DepEd and our legislators,” Reyes added.

Since its establishment in September of 2022, EIE has carried four major demands regarding amendments to the 2019 Safe Spaces Act, including: 1) Mandating schools to provide psychological, legal, and financial support for victim-survivors, 2) Predators and enablers being charged with criminal and administrative cases, 3) Revoking professional licenses and the blacklisting of campus predators, and 4) Establishing a publicly-available national registry of sex offenders.

The group also demanded the standardization of an anti-retaliation policy to protect the victim-survivors from both predators and enablers as they come forward.

Reyes lamented that five years after the passing of Safe Spaces Act, "there is still no guarantee we are safe in our own schools" or "guarantee the justice sought by victim-survivors who share their stories."

“We stand unified in taking justice into our own hands, not just for victim-survivors who have come forward, but also for those who have never received the support and encouragement to do so," Reyes added.

As of writing, according to EIE, there are at least 61 incidents of campus predators. It, however, noted that multiple cases have been dropped or remain unresolved, and multiple predators have yet to face any repercussions.

“For as long as the status quo remains, where the media can continue to report cases of sexual violence and our national leaders can express their sympathy without taking any form of action, predators and enablers will remain more protected than the youth,” she concluded.