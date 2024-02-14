‘Sense of duty not recognition’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged government workers on Wednesday to consistently deliver quality service to Filipinos, driven by their sense of duty to the people and not by a desire for recognition.

During the award rites for the Outstanding Government Workers of 2023 and the Presidential Medal of Merit, Marcos emphasized the importance of public service, stating that government employees should “stand solidly on our nation’s bedrock belief that public office is a public trust.”

“Standing on our nation’s belief that public office is a public trust, our Outstanding Government Workers project the image of an ideal Filipino government worker,” Marcos said.

He stressed the importance of civil servants building a “Bagong Pilipinas,” a resilient government driven by agile and future-ready civil servants. He pledged to support efforts to improve their work conditions and professional development.

“This government will always support efforts that will improve your welfare,” he said. “So let me reiterate the administration’s commitment to enhance your working conditions to support professional development in civil service.”

Meanwhile, the President recognized and awarded the 2023 Outstanding Government Workers as he commended their dedication, honesty, and positive impact on Filipinos’ lives.

“These awardees stand as true examples of ideal Filipino government workers, exemplifying our national belief that public office is a public trust,” Marcos said. He cited their selfless service, prioritizing quality public service above personal gain.

The Dangal ng Bayan awardees were lauded for their unwavering commitment to ethical conduct and professionalism, even amid challenges.