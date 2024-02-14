Sara shrugs off ICC case threats

Vice President Sara Duterte said she is not worried about her name being implicated in the case filed before the International Criminal Court.

When asked if the ICC case causes fear to the Duterte family, the Vice President said she was not affected because she received legal advice from her lawyers.

“Well, I cannot speak for the other members of the family. For me, I’m not worried about it because I also get legal advice from the Filipino lawyers who know about international law,” Duterte said in an interview with reporters in Malaysia.

She said she has not talked about the ICC case with her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Familiar with implications

“I’m sure he has lawyers to talk to because President Duterte is also a lawyer. So he understands the legal implications and procedures at the ICC,” the Vice President added.

Duterte also said that she has no plans to file a case against former Davao policeman Arturo Lascañas, who accused her of being behind the Davao Death Squad and “Oplan Tokhang,” the extrajudicial killings in Davao City when she was mayor.

Instead, she dared those implicating her in the drug war killings to file the proper charges in a Philippine court.

“I have no intention of filing a case against him [Lascañas]. In fact, I’m the one challenging him to file a murder case against me in the Philippines,” Duterte said.

The Vice President has been included as an accused in the International Criminal Court’s investigation into the war on drugs waged during the administration of her father.