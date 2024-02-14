Mober electrifies Phl logistics via $2M seed fund

The country’s logistics company at the forefront of sustainable delivery solutions, Mober, has announced the receipt of a $2 million seed funding from RT Heptagon Holdings, a boost in the company’s aim to electrify the country’s logistics industry.

Under the leadership of RTHH chairman and president Rex Tiri, it provided the seed fund that will accelerate Mober's integration of electric vehicles into its fleet, aiming to revolutionize green logistics in the Philippines.

The $2 M funding is set to expand Mober’s EV fleet to 60 vehicles, enhancing its capability to meet the rising demand for eco-friendly logistics services, aligning with the global shift towards sustainable practices, and significantly reducing the carbon footprint of delivery operations.

A notable advancement in Mober's strategy is the development of a Transport Management System, which not only optimizes delivery efficiency but also tracks the CO2 savings achieved using EVs.

This feature underscores Mober's commitment to transparency and accountability in its environmental impact.

Mober has also inaugurated a flagship EV charging station in Pasay City, designed to support its growing fleet, particularly those serving IKEA Philippines.

This initiative is part of Mober's broader strategy to enhance the sustainability of its operations and support the green transition of its clients.

Expanding its sustainable delivery solutions, Mober is set to electrify same-day delivery services for SM Appliance Center, further integrating eco-friendly practices into mainstream retail logistics, which reflects Mober's capability to adapt and innovate in response to the evolving needs of the market and its clients.

Mober's commitment to green logistics extends to its partnerships with major companies such as Kuehne + Nagel, Nestle, and Maersk, with plans to electrify their logistics operations.

The collaborative approach highlights Mober's role as a catalyst for the widespread adoption of sustainable delivery solutions in the Philippine logistics industry.

Moreover, a significant milestone in Mober's journey is its collaboration with IKEA Philippines, aiming to electrify 100 percent of IKEA's home delivery services by 2025.

The ambitious project underscores Mober's commitment to leading the charge in sustainable logistics, setting a benchmark for environmental responsibility in the retail sector.

Dennis Ng, Mober Founder and CEO, expressed gratitude for the support from RT Heptagon Holdings and Rex Tiri, emphasizing the funding round as a pivotal moment in Mober's mission to drive sustainable urban mobility.

“This investment not only fuels Mober's growth but also reinforces its commitment to making a positive environmental impact,” Ng said.

Mober is poised for further growth with an anticipated investment round before the end of Q1 2024.

The upcoming financial infusion is expected to further accelerate Mober's initiatives in green logistics, expanding its reach and impact in the sector.

“As the EV market in the Philippines continues to grow, supported by favorable government policies and increasing consumer awareness, Mober's initiatives are well-positioned to contribute to the country's green transition. With its expanding fleet and innovative solutions, Mober is on track to become a leader in green logistics in Southeast Asia, starting in the Philippines, paving the way for a more sustainable future in the industry,” Ng stated.