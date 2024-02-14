Marcos hails U.S.’ Davao assistance

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. thanked the US government for helping communities in Mindanao that suffered from flooding and landslides, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Marcos expressed his gratitude during the visit of US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson to the Palace earlier this week.

Marcos stressed to Carlson the importance of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement sites to crisis relief and response. He asked that the US make full use of the facilities.

Last week, Marcos went to Mindanao and distributed P265 million in the Davao region to help the people who were affected by the heavy rains caused by the shear line and a low pressure area.

Carlson told Marcos the United States was happy to send two C-130s from the Indo-Pacific Command even though it wasn’t the quickest or cheapest way to send help from another country.

“But when you ask and you need it we are here. Teams come from USAID, JUSMAG and our team from INDOPACOM. Your own (Department of Social Welfare and Development) was impressive in coordinating the relief supplies,” Carlson said.

“There’s so much that can be done more efficiently through the mechanism that exists... but sometimes you just need an extra push and it is also a good demonstration of how good the alliance can deliver,” Carlson added.

Carlson said the US government has also sent $1.25 million in emergency aid in addition to the two C-130s that brought the aid.

She said the success of the administration in getting much needed aid to the people shows how important the relationship between the US and the Philippines is.