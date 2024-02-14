Immigration officers intercept woman with fake Chinese husband

A Filipina, who was being trafficked to China, was saved on Tuesday, 14 February, by agents of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

According to the reports of BI's Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section (I-PROBES), the woman tried to leave the country as a tourist at NAIA Terminal 1 bound for Xiamen with a Chinese guy who claimed to be her spouse.

The Chinese man, who is a worker in the Philippines, even presented an apostilled original certificate of marriage, but the immigration officer noted numerous inconsistencies in their statements and referred them for secondary inspection.

I-PROBES said that the marriage certificate allegedly occurred in Kamasi, Maguindanao, in October 2022. However, following verification, the man's travel records showed that, at the time of the purported wedding, he was outside the country. The Filipina then admitted that she had not personally processed her marriage certificate and had no idea how it was completed.

The Chinese man claimed that the marriage certificate was handled by a Chinese agency in China, for which they paid P40,000. Upon inspection of the BI's forensic documents laboratory, it was found that the documents were authentic despite the inclusion of fictional details.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco suspects that this is another case of the mail-order bride scheme. “In the scheme, women are made to travel with their pseudo-husbands to be trafficked abroad,” he shared.

Both the Filipina and the Chinese guy were turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for further investigation and to provide assistance to the victim.

Tansingco cited previous cases bearing similar patterns.

On 18 January, a Chinese guy posing as a relative's spouse nearly trafficked a female victim to Xiamen before she was saved at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

Later on, the victim acknowledged that she was on her way to China for a prearranged marriage.

The BI chief shared that, based on their data, records show that the man, who is a permanent resident of the country, also escorted another Filipina to China in 2019; since then, the woman has not returned to the country.

Members of the I-PROBES also reported the repatriation of a Filipina from Xiamen in November of last year. One month before her repatriation, she left for China with a Chinese man posing as her husband. In order to further establish their relationship, the man also presented an original marriage certificate.

However, after she was repatriated to the country, the victim admitted that she had no idea that the man was her husband and that she was deceived into agreeing to the arrangement.

She experienced verbal and physical abuse from her pseudo-husband, who demanded that he pay for her food and repeatedly threatened to kill her whenever she resisted having sexual intercourse with him.

“This is very concerning, since they are able to present authentic documents despite their sham marriages,” said Tansingco. He shared that they have reported the incidents to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for the filing of appropriate cases against the traffickers.