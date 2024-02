As the world celebrates both Valentine's Day and Ash Wednesday, it's a profound reminder of the duality of love and sacrifice.

Love, in its purest form, often demands sacrifices. It's the willingness to put others before oneself, to make compromises, and to endure hardships for the sake of those we hold dear.

As we share tokens of affection with our loved ones today, let's take a moment to contemplate the sacrifices of those who paved the path for the love we presently enjoy.