DHSUD highlights “safety and resilience” in 5th anniv

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development on Wednesday commemorated its 5th anniversary – spotlighting its milestones in providing decent and affordable homes while ensuring the safety of resilient Filipino home dwellers, especially the underprivileged.

This year’s theme “LIgtas at MAtibay na masisilungan para sa bawat Pilipino” reflects DHSUD’s vision of building safe and resilient homes that are financially accessible to the intended beneficiaries.

“Sa mga panahong ito ay mas lalong kailangan ng ating mga kababayan ng masisilungan hindi lamang mula sa mga kalamidad, kundi mula rin sa mga pangyayaring hindi inaasahan,” DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar said in his message.

Secretary Acuzar led the opening program at the Central Office, with Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan, and Senator JV Ejercito as invited guests.

The Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG Fund, a key shelter agency of DHSUD, inaugurated its satellite office which is co-located on the ground floor of the DHSUD Central Office Building. This new office aims to serve a larger number of its members in Metro Manila. In addition, Maria Lourdes D. Doria-Velarde, the newly appointed board trustee of Pag-IBIG, took her oath of office before Secretary Acuzar.

Secretary Acuzar also underscored the Department’s accomplishments in spearheading President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s flagship Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program and the Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli Project – an urban renewal/development project championed by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

“We are inching closer to our goal under 4PH – all thanks to the coordination and support of our KSAs, local government units and the private sector, and other stakeholders,” Secretary Acuzar said.

The housing chief announced that around 36 4PH projects are now in pre-production and production stages nationwide. This number is expected to increase as more LGUs and private entities express interest in partnering for this initiative.

“We have taken significant steps toward fulfilling our goal to provide Filipinos, especially the poorest of the poor, with decent shelters and improved quality of living,” said Secretary Acuzar, while stressing out the essence of this year’s celebration theme.

The celebration has slated the signing of a memorandum of understanding with DPWH on a potential joint undertaking. Meanwhile, under DHSUD’s partnership with the Philippine Coast Guard, several DHSUD officials were sworn in as members of the PCG Auxiliary.

The event will also showcase various DHSUD initiatives related to its core functions and on institutional development, including the presentation of the commemorative stamps and cover with PhilPost, the awarding of ISO 9001:2015 Certification with Certification International Philippines Inc., launching of the KSA Dashboard and signing of Codified Rules of DHSUD.

In addition, the DHSUD regional offices across the country have also prepared their respective activities to celebrate the anniversary, further reaching out to the sector stakeholders at both national and local levels.

“Let me once again assure you of the DHSUD and its partner agencies’ commitment to improve the lives of every Filipino family through safe, resilient and affordable human settlements in well-planned communities,” Secretary Acuzar concluded.