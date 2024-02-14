Cyber awareness imperative — NPC

An official of the National Privacy Commission, or NPC, stressed that raising Filipinos’ level of understanding of cybersecurity is imperative to protect citizens’ data privacy from cybersecurity threats.

“Data privacy is not reachable if there is no effective cybersecurity. Private companies and government agencies that process information about citizens should be able to protect all the information they collect and process,” said NPC Deputy Commissioner Leandro Angelo Aguirre during the Data Privacy Fireside Chat at Discovery Suites, Manila on Wednesday.

Aguirre maintained that the education of citizens plays a big role in terms of cybersecurity efforts.