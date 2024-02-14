Alleged drug group leader arrested during buy-bust ops in Ilocos

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte - A high-value individual believed to be a leader of a drug group was arrested at Brgy. Buttong in Laoag City on Tuesday, 13 February.

The suspect, identified as Felidino Saturnino Jr, a 43-year-old tricycle driver, was caught allegedly selling methamphetamine to an undercover police officer during drug operations.

The authorities recovered P1,000 buy-bust money, and four sachets of alleged shabu.

The seized items weighed 1.5 grams, with a standard drug price of P10,200.

“One of my directives is to strengthen the operations against illegal drugs. We want to make sure that Ilocos Norte cops will tirelessly make sure that citizens of Ilocos Norte will enjoy a peaceful and drug-free community,” Col. Frederick Obar, the Acting Provincial Director of Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office said.

The authorities also successfully served a warrant of arrest against a 44-year-old sales agent accused of estafa at the Integrated Terminal Complex Four Lanes, Brgy. Malvar, Santiago City, Isabela on Tuesday morning.

The warrant issued by the Presiding Judge of MTC, Abulug Cagayan recommends bail amounting to P46,000 each.

The accused was also ranked as first in carnapping, operating in Regions 1, 2, 3, CAR, and NCR. He is now under the custody of CIDG Santiago City Field Unit.